Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Windows 11 users will reportedly be able to sideload Android apps.

Microsoft recently unveiled Windows 11 and the biggest highlight of the new operating system was the support for Android apps. According to a report, the installation of the apps may not be limited to the Amazon App Store as it will be possible to sideload Android apps onto Windows 11.

While distinguished engineer Miguel de Icaza notes on his Twitter account that he doesn't speak for Microsoft, his response appears to be a ringing declaration that sideloading Android apps is possible.

This means users won't be limited to the Android apps found on the Amazon App Store as long as they have the APK file, Android Central reported. When Microsoft announced Android app support in Windows 11, it came with the caveat that apps would be downloaded from the Microsoft Store via the Amazon App Store.

The main concern is the number of available apps, roughly 500,000 versus around 3.5 million on the Google Play Store. That leaves out some of the more popular apps like Snapchat, which are not available on the Amazon App Store.

Recently, Microsoft said that it will have more to say about the Android app experience "in the coming months".

(with IANS inputs)