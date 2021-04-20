WhatsApp launches ‘Stand up for Earth’ sticker pack: Here’s how you can use it on Android, iOS

Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp introduces new sticker pack for World Earth Day.

With Earth Day right around the corner, WhatsApp has launched a new sticker pack called ‘Stand up for Earth’ on the cross-platform messaging application. The Facebook-owned giant has introduced the sticker pack to highlight some of the environmental challenges that we have witnessed across the globe.

The newly introduced Stand up for Earth sticker pack has been created by an Argentinian illustrator, Juan Molinet. The all-new sticker pack has been made available for all WhatsApp users starting today. With the help of the sticker pack, the social media giant aims to encourage users to take actions like recycling, reducing electricity and saving water.

How to download the Stand up for Earth sticker pack?

Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device. Head over to any personal or group chat window. Tap on the sticker option. Look for the ‘+’ icon to add new sticker packs and tap on it. Download the ‘World Health Day’ sticker pack.

Once the sticker pack is downloaded, the user will be able to send the stickers to anyone using the sticker option.

Besides the sticker pack, WhatsApp has also introduced several new wallpapers, which show off the beauty of our planet Earth. In order to try out the new wallpapers, one can head over to Settings > Chats > Chat Wallpaper > Choose Wallpaper.

Both sticker pack, as well as the new set of wallpapers, are available for both Android and iOS platforms.