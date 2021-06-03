WhatsApp to soon get multi-device support, additional disappearing messages features and more

WhatsApp to soon get multi-device support.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular mobile apps. The cross-platform messaging app is not only used for personal chats but is also being used by businesses. AS more people started using the app for work, they have been requesting one feature and that is multi-device support. It now seems like the Facebook-owned giant has heard its users and the app will soon be able to run on multiple devices at once.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed to WABetaInfo that the multi-device support will be arriving on the instant messaging service “soon.” Besides that, Zuckerberg also plans to add more options to its disappearing messages feature.

With the multi-device support coming on board, the company will also be soon introducing the iPad version of the WhatsApp app.

Mark Zuckerberg said, “It’s been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we’ve solved this and we’re looking forward to getting it out soon!”

As mentioned above, WhatsApp will also be receiving additional features on top of the existing disappearing mode. The company now plans to expand this feature to let users share pictures and videos that can only be viewed once. “We’re also about to start rolling out ‘view once,’ so you can send content and have it disappear after the person sees it,” Zuckerberg said.

WhatsApp will also give users an option to enforce disappearing mode across the app for all new chats.