WhatsApp to bring more accent colours for dark mode, WhatsApp web calling support and more

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp to soon allow voice and video calls on its web app.

WhatsApp, the popular cross-platform messaging application, keeps on working on bringing new features in order to keep the community happy and excited. Now, with the upcoming update, the Facebook-owned giant is planning to add new colour accents for the dark mode.

According to a report by WAbetainfo, WhatsApp is gearing up to add new colours to the dark theme, which will allow users to make the app look more eye-pleasing. Additionally, the upcoming update will bring support for video and voice calls through WhatsApp web. Earlier, WhatsApp web used to send a notification saying ‘Check your phone to answer’ every time one received a call. With this feature, one won’t need to reach towards their smartphone as often.

The WAbetainfo report read, “Today, thanks to the 2.2025.5 update, we have discovered that WhatsApp is working on a different Dark Theme using alternative dark colors (they are doing the same for the dark iOS bubbles)."

As per the screenshots shared by the publication, the new colours include gray, bright yellow and green. Users will be able to manage this in the WhatsApp Settings under the Theme option. It will be made available for both Android and iOS versions of the app.

Recently, a report suggested that WhatsApp is also working on multi-device support. This will allow users to run one WhatsApp account on four devices simultaneously. It will also allow WhatsApp Web to work without the smartphone needing to stay connected to the internet. With this feature, WhatsApp might also bring support for iPad and Android tablets.

