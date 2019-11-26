WhatsApp to soon bring self-destructing message feature, test begins in latest Android beta

Image Source : The much-awaited feature is currently hidden in the WhatsApp 2.19.348 beta update on Android.

WhatsApp is yet again working on a new feature and it is expected to arrive in the Android beta update first. The feature has already been spotted on Android beta update 2.19.348 for some users. This update brings Self-Destructing or Disappearing messages feature. The feature was reportedly in the works earlier, but the company is now polishing it for the final release.

The new feature will be called Delete Messages on WhatsApp and it will even work with Dark Mode for WhatsApp. In case you are willing to try the new feature, try updating your WhatsApp beta app. In order to get beta updates, you will need to enrol via Google Play beta programme. However, if the beta programme is full, you can always choose to sideload the APK file of the latest version.

Since the new feature is still under development, not all WhatsApp beta users will be able to find the feature.

With the new Delete Messages feature, the users will gain the ability to choose how long a message should be available on a group or a personal chat. The options include one hour, one day, one week, one month and even one full year. The feature along with the Dark Mode has been spotted by WABetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp for Android beta update.

As of now, the compan7y has not yet made any official announcements related to this update. So, we cannot really say when will the feature arrive for beta users and when will it finally make its way to the stable version.

