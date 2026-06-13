Geneva or elsewhere in Europe: US, Iran near deal but where will the peace treaty be signed?

Washington:

The United States (US) and Iran are hopeful of a peace treaty, and have said that the deal is "closer than ever", hinting that the over three-month-long conflict in the Middle East is nearing its end. The proposed deal, which is being described as historic, will ensure "long-term peace" in the Gulf that was ravaged by the Iran war.

President Donald Trump had announced about the deal a couple of days earlier, adding that the US will be represented by Vice President JD Vance. In his announcement, he had said that the deal would be signed somewhere in Europe this weekend.

And a day after Trump's announcement, the US media, including CBC and Axios, claiming that Switzerland's Geneva is the likeliest venue where the deal will be signed and most probably on Sunday. The ceremony, reports claimed, will be signed in presence of Vance and Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

However, the Iranians were quick to reject the US media reports, with Tehran's semi-official Fars news agency citing a source and saying no such date or venue has been finalised. "Any speculation about signing in Switzerland or a face-to-face meeting is nothing but a mistaken understanding of American proposals and wishes," Fars quoted sources as saying.

Soon afterwards, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the deal is likely to be signed remotely but only if it is finalised. Though he warned that the final agreement will not be signed if the terms of the Iranians are not met.

Speaking to Iran's state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Araghchi said once the initial agreement is signed, the US would be given 60 days to "fulfil its duties". During this time, the two sides would work further on the understanding, he said, while pointing that it is the nature of the US to break promises.

"There are supporters and opponents of the text within Iran's Supreme National Security Council, but a collective decision will be made. For now, we must wait. If approved, the agreement will be signed remotely," the Iranian foreign minister said.

But the two sides' announcement has increased the hopes of an end to the conflict in the Middle East which has massively disrupted global supply chains, but a peace treaty would help in stabilising the situation once again.

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