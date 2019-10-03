WhatsApp testing- A feature that will let you self-destruct messages

WhatsApp Update

WhatsApp is testing a key feature to give its users an ability to self-destruct their messages after a set period of time. Developers have spotted the feature that allows users to set their messages to self-destruct in the recently released public beta version of WhatsApp for Android a" dubbed as "v2.19.275".

According to WABetaInfo that keeps track of WhatsApp features, the Facebook-owned platform is finally working on new features, including the new "Disappearing Messages" feature. “As the name suggests, any message eligible to be 'disappeared', will be automatically deleted from the chat!" said the website

When the chat is marked as "disappeared," all messages will be automatically removed after a certain interval. The user will be able to mark the chat as "disappeared" enabling the option "Disappearing messages", in Group Info.

It's one of the most popular features on highly encrypted chat platform Telegram. Telegram's secret chat feature allows users to send messages that disappear after a fixed span of time. The messaging app claims that the messages shared under this chat feature aren’t shared on the app’s database and are encrypted to be available to the users part of the conversation

Disappearing Messages feature would be useful for people who share sensitive data on WhatsApp.

In a recent for its stable version, WhatsApp added a feature to allow people to share their WhatsApp status directly as their Facebook Story, without the need to save it to the gallery. WhatsApp has also announced that the messaging app will stop supporting devices with iOS 8 or older versions of iOS, starting from February 2020.

(With IANS inputs)