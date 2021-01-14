WhatsApp Read Later feature arriving on Android, iOS: Here's what it does

WhatsApp is set to roll out the Read Later feature on Android and iOS soon.

WhatsApp has been in the news lately as they have introduced a new privacy policy that users are uncomfortable with. Facebook has explained that the chats will still be encrypted and there is a chance that the company will manage to retain many of its existing users and even make room for new users down the road. To do this, the company is gearing up to launch yet another new feature on the app.

According to a new report by WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned giant is working on a new Read Later feature, which will be arriving for stable users soon. The feature will reportedly act as a better version of the archived chats feature. The website claims that the new feature has been enabled on the latest 2.21.2.2 beta version of WhatsApp.

As of now, if users try to archive a personal or group chat in WhatsApp, the chat hides in the archive section making them invisible in the chats section. However, the chats come back on the chats screen when a new message arrives. With the help of the upcoming Read Later feature, WhatsApp users will be able to get rid of these interruptions.

Once the feature is rolled out to the masses, the users will be able to add any chat in the Read Later section and they would not get notified if a new message arrives. Any group or personal chat added to the Read Later category will remain muted.

WABetaInfo’s latest report says, “WhatsApp was developing Read Later, a replacement/improvement of Archived Chats. When a chat is added in your archive, the user doesn’t receive notifications from it because all archived chats will be automatically muted, in order to reduce interruptions.”

The report further claims, “If you don’t like Read Later and you want to ‘downgrade’ to the old functionality (when the feature will be enabled for everyone in a future build), you can within WhatsApp Chat Settings.”

On Android, the archived chats are currently hidden at the bottom whereas iOS users can access archived chats by just swiping down when on top of the chats section.