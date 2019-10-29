WhatsApp update brings in group privacy feature, notification option changes for iOS users

WhatsApp brings new update for iOS devices

WhatsApp has rolled out an update for iOS users, in the latest version, v2.19.110 WhatsApp brings in a series of new features to its platform for Apple devices.

The WhatsApp messenger version 2.19.110 for iPhone will no longer display notification badges for the muted chats. This means you will no longer get a notification badge when you get a new message from a muted chat contact.

Changes to the WhatApp messenger update have been listed on the App store’s changelog. WhatsApp has published a new support page for iCloud backup troubleshooting that will help users who face any problem with their WhatsApp chats iCloud backup

According to WABetainfo, the new update brings in the latest Group Privacy Feature that will allow you to choose people who can add you to a new WhatsApp group. With the Group Privacy features that were earlier available the company has also added 'My Contact Except' option in place of the 'Nobody' option. This will allow users to selectively blacklist people who can't add you to any WhatsApp group without your prior permission. However, they can send you a proposal to join a group on personal chat. This feature was spotted was recently spotted on the latest Beta version update for the Android version of the instant messaging app.

This update brings in new alignment guidelines to help you position stickers, emojis and more when you are editing media The new update also brings in the Dark bubbles to the instant messaging app along with a feature that will allow you to hide muted chats.

Many of these features were spotted in the latest Beta version update for the Android version of the instant messaging app that was rolled out recently.