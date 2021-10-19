WhatsApp introduces joinable group calls feature: Here's what you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp introduces joinable group calls feature.

WhatsApp is one of the most used applications around the globe. The company constantly pushes out new features for the application and one of the new features is the joinable calls feature. With the help of this feature, users are able to join existing group voice calls or video calls. While the feature was initially available for private chats, it has now been made available for group chats as well.

WhatsApp users will now be able to join ongoing group calls by just tapping on the option that will be shown right on the group chat tab. Besides that, the company has also made improvements to the group calling feature as the notification for an incoming group call now shows the group’s name instead of the name of the individuals involved.

"We are making it easier to connect spontaneously with your groups. Join ongoing calls with your groups anytime, effortlessly, and directly from the chat view with one click," WhatsApp said in a statement.

Due to the feature now being available, group members can either join a group call immediately or at their leisure. In case you are the latter, you can join the call with a single tap on the ‘Join Call’ option that will be made available on the top right corner of the group chat page.