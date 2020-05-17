WhatsApp for Android gets Messenger Rooms integration in latest beta

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp for Android gets Messenger Rooms integration in the latest beta.

Facebook has launched a video conferencing tool 'Messenger Rooms' last month to take on Zoom and other video platforms and now, a new report has claimed that the social media giant is rolling out its integration in WhatsApp for Android, starting in the new beta.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, Facebook has integrated Messenger Rooms into WhatsApp for Android with the 2.20.163 beta update. The update brings a new 'Room' option to the share menu inside the chat, which directs users to Messenger to create a room to have a group video call with up to 50 people.

Once a user will tap on 'Room' the app will open a new window with a message that reads, "Create a room in Messenger and send a link to group video chat with anyone, even if they don't have WhatsApp or Messenger."

As WABetaInfo notes, the Messenger Rooms integration is appearing only for a handful of users running the latest WhatsApp beta, and that too in a limited number of countries.

Integrating messenger rooms with WhatsApp means a huge amount of people whoever uses the WhatsApp will shift to the Messenger room. Last month, Facebook had announced Messenger Rooms which allow group video calls of up to 50 people with no time limit.

People can create a room right from Messenger or Facebook, and invite anyone to join the video call, even if they don't have a Facebook account. In Facebook Messenger Rooms, the users can post links in their News Feed or in Groups or event pages.

