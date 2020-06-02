This Vodafone glitch is deducting Rs. 99 from prepaid users: Know what it is

Vodafone prepaid users in India are facing a weird issue wherein Rs. 99 is being deducted from their prepaid balance for activating International roaming service although they haven't done so. The deduction is taking place without their consent. Read on to know more about the issue.
Vodafone deducting money from users without consent
It is suggested that several users began receiving a message from the telecom operator that Rs. 99 has been deducted from their prepaid balance for activating International roaming. This even happened for many users who didn't even have sufficient balance and following the deduction had negative balance that refrained them from making or getting calls.
For those who don't know, the International roaming is a facility that needs to activated either via the MyVodafone app or by sending an SMS 'ACT IR' to 144. Additionally, the amount of activation of the service is only deducted when the user has a sufficient amount of balance. Therefore, the issue appears quite abnormal.
This led to several users heading to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to raise the issue, followed by trolls and the hashtag 'Rs99' trending on the platform. Here are a couple of tweets regarding the same:
#Vodafone deducted #Rs99 from its users account for international roming— Meme_MasterGOGO (@kingmustansir) June 2, 2020
Meanwhile Users: pic.twitter.com/BPmXeIdxe1
@VodafoneIN today automatic deduction of Rs99
Thanks for updating your errors occurred in the morning on Tuesday.
Kindly update the system for future as there was a problem occurred for 2 hours for calling issue due to negative balance although holding a unlimited pack.— Ravinder singh (@ravinegi_91) June 2, 2020
New scheme for all mobile users— Subhash Vishnoi (@Subhash9619) June 2, 2020
Staying in India now you have to pay for international roaming.. Nice na
There are no active international plans and @VodafoneIN is Deducting an amount of rs99/- per month @CarryMinati @mid_day @PMOIndia @ABPNews @MumbaiMirror
What a scheme..!! pic.twitter.com/mvy4VSVApT
Hello @VodafoneIN— Hemanth Reddy (@Hemanth48866293) June 2, 2020
Can I have a explanation for this deduction of 99 Rupees that too at middle of the night#RS99 pic.twitter.com/qC2Y82lMSB
The emerging scamster @VodafoneIN— क्षितिज कृष्ण (@kshitiz36_kk) June 2, 2020
Scam Rs99
All outgoing calls are disabled despite of the fact that my plan expires on 9th of August 2020. @rsprasad @TRAI @jagograhakjago pic.twitter.com/purX2N8ZwN
Following this, Vodafone India, in a reply to a tweet, has suggested that the inadvertent deduction due to a technical glitch and users will soon get a refund for the same in their Vodafone account.
Latest technology reviews, news and more