This Vodafone glitch is deducting Rs. 99 from prepaid users: Know what it is

Vodafone prepaid users in India are facing a weird issue wherein Rs. 99 is being deducted from their prepaid balance for activating International roaming service although they haven't done so. The deduction is taking place without their consent. Read on to know more about the issue.

Vodafone deducting money from users without consent

It is suggested that several users began receiving a message from the telecom operator that Rs. 99 has been deducted from their prepaid balance for activating International roaming. This even happened for many users who didn't even have sufficient balance and following the deduction had negative balance that refrained them from making or getting calls.

For those who don't know, the International roaming is a facility that needs to activated either via the MyVodafone app or by sending an SMS 'ACT IR' to 144. Additionally, the amount of activation of the service is only deducted when the user has a sufficient amount of balance. Therefore, the issue appears quite abnormal.

This led to several users heading to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to raise the issue, followed by trolls and the hashtag 'Rs99' trending on the platform. Here are a couple of tweets regarding the same:

@VodafoneIN today automatic deduction of Rs99

Thanks for updating your errors occurred in the morning on Tuesday.

Kindly update the system for future as there was a problem occurred for 2 hours for calling issue due to negative balance although holding a unlimited pack. — Ravinder singh (@ravinegi_91) June 2, 2020

New scheme for all mobile users

Staying in India now you have to pay for international roaming.. Nice na

There are no active international plans and @VodafoneIN is Deducting an amount of rs99/- per month @CarryMinati @mid_day @PMOIndia @ABPNews @MumbaiMirror

What a scheme..!! pic.twitter.com/mvy4VSVApT — Subhash Vishnoi (@Subhash9619) June 2, 2020

Hello @VodafoneIN

Can I have a explanation for this deduction of 99 Rupees that too at middle of the night#RS99 pic.twitter.com/qC2Y82lMSB — Hemanth Reddy (@Hemanth48866293) June 2, 2020

The emerging scamster @VodafoneIN



Scam Rs99



All outgoing calls are disabled despite of the fact that my plan expires on 9th of August 2020. @rsprasad @TRAI @jagograhakjago pic.twitter.com/purX2N8ZwN — क्षितिज कृष्ण (@kshitiz36_kk) June 2, 2020

Following this, Vodafone India, in a reply to a tweet, has suggested that the inadvertent deduction due to a technical glitch and users will soon get a refund for the same in their Vodafone account.

