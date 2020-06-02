Tuesday, June 02, 2020
     
This Vodafone glitch is deducting Rs. 99 from prepaid users: Know what it is

Telecom operator Vodafone is facing issues due to which it is deducting users' money from prepaid balance

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 02, 2020 19:03 IST
vodafone, vodafone prepaid plans, vodafone prepaid users, vodafone technical glitch, vodafone chargi
Image Source : VODAFONE

Vodafone has technical issues

Vodafone prepaid users in India are facing a weird issue wherein Rs. 99 is being deducted from their prepaid balance for activating International roaming service although they haven't done so. The deduction is taking place without their consent. Read on to know more about the issue.

Vodafone deducting money from users without consent

It is suggested that several users began receiving a message from the telecom operator that Rs. 99 has been deducted from their prepaid balance for activating International roaming. This even happened for many users who didn't even have sufficient balance and following the deduction had negative balance that refrained them from making or getting calls.

For those who don't know, the International roaming is a facility that needs to activated either via the MyVodafone app or by sending an SMS 'ACT IR' to 144. Additionally, the amount of activation of the service is only deducted when the user has a sufficient amount of balance.  Therefore, the issue appears quite abnormal.

This led to several users heading to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to raise the issue, followed by trolls and the hashtag 'Rs99' trending on the platform. Here are a couple of tweets regarding the same:

Following this, Vodafone India, in a reply to a tweet, has suggested that the inadvertent deduction due to a technical glitch and users will soon get a refund for the same in their Vodafone account.

