Vivo Z5x (2020) with triple rear cameras launched: Price, specifications

Vivo has just announced the launch of yet another smartphone in China. The all-new Vivo Z5x (2020) is the latest addition to the company’s Z series of devices and brings a minor upgrade over the original Z5x. While the last year’s model came with a Snapdragon 710 processor, the new Z5X (2020) gets a Snapdragon 712 SoC under the hood.

Vivo Z5x (2020) sports a 6.53-inch FullHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90.78 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. The dual-SIM handset comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 9 Pie with FuntouchOS 9 on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of the cameras, the phone features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Price and Availability

Vivo Z5x (2020) is available at a starting price of CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 15,000) 6GB+128GB variant. There is an 8GB+128GB variant as well but the company has noyt yet revealed the pricing for that. The smartphone is available in Aurora, Phantom Black, and Symphony colour options. As of now, the handset is available only in China and there is no information on when it will be made available in India and other countries.

