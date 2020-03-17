Vivo V19 set to launch in India on March 26: All you need to know

Vivo V19 to come with dual punch-hole display

Vivo is all prepped up to introduce a new smartphone in its V series -- the Vivo V19 -- in India. The smartphone has been making rounds in the rumour mill for a while now and the company has finally confirmed the official launch for the same. The Vivo V19 will make its entry this month in India, that is, March 26 to be precise. Read on to know all about it.

Vivo V19 launch in India

Vivo announced the launch date of the Vivo V19 via its Twitter handle. While the tweet doesn't give out a lot of details except for the confirmed March 26 launch date, the silhouette of the device hints at a dual punch-hole display. Additionally, the '#PerfectShotPerfectMoment' throws light on improved camera capabilities of the Vivo V19. Here is the tweet posted by Vivo's Twitter handle:

As a reminder, the Vivo V19 recently made its entry in Indonesia with a single punch-hole display, Snapdragon 675 processor, and different colour options. However, the V19 in India will be different than the Indonesia version.

Vivo V19 Expected Features, Specifications, Price

While official details are still not known, the Vivo V19 is expected to come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. It could come equipped with 8GB of RAM and two internal storage options: 128GB and 256GB.

On the camera front, there might be a rear quad-camera setup containing a 48MP main camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front could have dual cameras, possibly rated at 32MP and 8MP.

The device is likely to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging and run FunTouch OS 10 based on Android 10. Additionally, there could be an in-display fingerprint scanner and Piano Black and Mystic Silver colour variants.

As for the price, details aren't known. However, the Vivo V19 is expected to be priced under Rs. 25,000. We will update you on the smartphone once it gets launched. Hence, stay tuned.

