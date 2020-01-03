Vivo S1 Pro with quad-camera, 32MP selfie shooter launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Vivo S1 Pro has finally arrived in India.

Vivo has launched yet another smartphone in India, the Vivo S1 Pro. The much-awaited smartphone comes with a diamond style quad-camera setup at the back. Other key features of the smartphone include a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, AMOLED display, Snapdragon 665 processor and more. Here's everything you need to know about the new addition in the Vivo's portfolio.

Vivo S1 Pro Specifications

Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with fullHD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The handset packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Vivo's FunTouchOS 9.2 based on Google's Android 9 Pie operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 18W Dual Engine Fast Charging technology.

In the camera department, the Vivo S1 Pro flaunts a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP-megapixel super wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Vivo S1 Pro Price, Availability and offers

Vivo S1 Pro has launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 19,990. The smartphone will be available in three colour options – Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue and Dreamy White. The smartphone will go on sale in India starting January 4, across all offline as well as online channels including Vivo e-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart and retail stores across the country.

As for the launch offers, the company is offering 10 per cent cashback to offline and online buyers using ICICI bank cards. The buyers will also get the privilege of one-time screen replacement. Online customers will also get Jio Offers worth Rs. 12,000 valid till January 31. There are also no-cost EMI options for up to 9 months.