You will soon be able to use your WhatsApp account on multiple devices

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will allow users to use single WhatsApp account on multiple devices

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature through which users will be able to use the same account on more than one devices.

Chats will still be end-to-end encrypted -- as WhatsApp has been working to develop a new method to assign keys to specific devices, WABetaInfo recently reported.

Currently, WhatsApp users can only have one account on the registered device and if anyone tries to log in to another device, the account on the previous device will be logged out.

WhatsApp has been rolling out a new set of features to improve the customer experience on its platform. The instant messaging app is testing a new beta update for iOS users which would bring features like hide muted status update, splash screen, group privacy feature, and app badge improvements among others.

The new group privacy feature unveiled on the platform lets you choose users who can add you to a new WhatsApp group. The function allows users to blacklist people from adding them to any WhatsApp group, however, they can still send you a group joining request on a personal message. This feature was first introduced for Android devices, but it was recently extended to the beta version of the instant messaging app on iOS devices.

WhatsApp's new splash screen would essentially let users see the WhatsApp logo whenever they open the app on their iPhones.

(With IANS inputs)