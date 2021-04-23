'Oxygen Monitoring System for UP' digital platform launched to help dealing with oxygen shortage

Image Source : PIXABAY 'Oxygen Monitoring System for UP' digital platform launched.

With the rising COVID-19 cases, we are facing new challenges. All government and private hospitals in Uttar Pradesh are facing a shortage of oxygen cylinders. In order to tackle the problem of oxygen in these hospitals, a digital platform named "Oxygen Monitoring System for UP" has been prepared. The platform has been inaugurated today by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The platform has been developed by Rodic Consultants Pvt. Ltd, in collaboration with the Department of Medical Education, Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare as well as Department of Transport and Home Affairs.

The representatives of Rodic Consultants will be present in government and private hospitals requiring oxygen to ensure a smooth supply of oxygen in a timely manner. A web portal has been created for this work. Using this link, the officers and employees associated with the oxygen supply chain will be able to post updates about oxygen supply.

These representatives will upload the oxygen requirement details of the hospital on the portal. On tracking the online presence of vehicles engaged in oxygen supply on the portal, the nearest vehicle will be sent to the hospital, where on one hand the demand for oxygen will be completed soon, while the time taken to reach the scheduled vehicle will also be saved.

With this digital platform of real-time location of vehicles delivering oxygen supply in the state, monitoring and tracking will enable the provision of oxygen on the demand of hospitals as soon as possible. Vehicles engaged in oxygen supply work will be connected to this platform, so that their real-time location is known.

The representatives of the company will also be present at the refill station and will cooperate in this work. Efforts are also being made to generate sufficient number of drivers on every oxygen vehicle, so that they can be moved at a nominal speed.