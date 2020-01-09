Uber introduces new safety features in India; Pin verification, audio recording and more

Image Source : PIXABAY Uber safety features include Pin verification, audio recording and more

Uber, the ride-hailing app, has introduced new features for the safety of users in India. The new safety features are in addition to the in-app emergency button and the various investments in new processes and technologies to enhance the safety of users. Here are the new safety features introduced.

New Uber Safety features in India

Pin Verification

The new pin verification feature will allow users to share a four-digit pin for every ride with the driver, much like on rival Ola app. This will ensure that users get into the right cab after booking it. Users will receive the Pin and the ride will start only when the Pin is provided to the driver. The feature is an optional one and users can choose to receive a pin for their rides.

The feature started as a pilot in the US. Furthermore, Uber will soon enhance the feature, wherein the pin will get automatically verified using Ultrasound waves.

Audio Recording

For further safety, users will be able to record the whole ride, if they feel the need to do so. Users will be able to start or stop audio recording from within the Uber app itself through the Safety Toolkit. Once the ride ends, users will be asked about the ride and they can report any unsafe incident if there is any. This can be done by clicking on the shield icon in the app and submitting the recording to Uber.

As a reminder, the audio recording will be encrypted and can only be decrypted by Uber. The Audio Recording feature is a pilot one for both riders and drivers.

RideCheck

The new feature, when enabled, will ask both the rider and the driver if everything is going fine during the ride. This happens when Uber's technology detects long pauses or possible crashes.

To recall, the RideCheck was a pilot feature in India for the last one year and is now available for all in India.

Latest technology news