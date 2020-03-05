Thursday, March 05, 2020
     
Twitter Fleet: Twitter is testing Instagram Story-like disappearing tweets

Twitter is testing Snapchat Story-esque Fleets feature that will vanish after 24 hours. Read on to know more

New Delhi Published on: March 05, 2020 13:13 IST
Image Source : KAYVON BEYKPOUR/TWITTER

Twitter following the clan?

Following the trails of Snapchat and Facebook family (Instagram and WhatsApp), the micro-blogging site Twitter is in the testing phase of the Fleets feature, which is nothing but disappearing tweets. Read on to know what it is.

Twitter’s disappearing tweets

As announced by Twitter Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour, some users will be able to post ephemeral tweets. Much like Instagram Stories and Snapchat Stories, the Fleet tweets will have a life span of just 24 hours. It will appear on the top of the app and will surrounded by a blue circle when a new Fleet is posted.

With this feature, Twitterati can easily post their thoughts, pictures and even videos that will eventually disappear from the platform. The feature can’t be retweeted or liked and can’t be replied to. Users can only react to the disappearing tweets, that too, via the DM.

The Fleets feature has currently been rolled out to users in Brazil and is available for both Android and iOS users. It will soon be released for users in other regions.

It is suggested that the idea to launch a feature like this because Twitter received feedback from a lot of people stating that they fear to post anything on the platform, given that anyone can see the tweets. 

However, the new Twitter Fleets feature has ignited the #RIPTwittter trend on the platform itself. People seem to not like the feature and feel that Twitter will just become like the other social media platforms. Additionally, they claim to not have asked for it but got it when they needed the ‘Edit’ button badly. Here are some of the tweets that made rounds on the platform:

While not all can like the new Twitter feature, it might become fun to use once it is rolled out for everyone. However, an edit button is highly needed and it would be great if Twitter works on it rather than following the clan.

What are your thoughts on the same? Comment below!

