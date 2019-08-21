Wednesday, August 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Twitter down: Outage reported across world; error message says 'something went wrong'

Twitter down: Outage reported across world; error message says 'something went wrong'

Twitter users complained of an error message which said 'something went wrong'.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2019 20:56 IST
Representative News Image

Twitter down: Outage reported across world

Microblogging site Twitter suffered an outage Wednesday evening as all versions of Twitter, including its Android app, iOS app and the web version faced an outage. 

The problem was majorly reported across India, Japan and the UK. 

Twitter desktop users complained of an error message which said 'something went wrong', while for users of the microblogging site on apps, a message stating 'tweets cannot be retrieved at the moment' was shown.

India Tv - Twitter suffers outage

Image Source : INDIA TV

Twitter suffers outage

According to records, Twitter suffered an outage at nearly 8:20 pm Wednesday after which the error message was seen on the page. 

It is currently unknown as to how and why this outage has taken place. The company is yet to provide a statement regarding this outage.

This is a developing story...

Also Read | Twitter shuts Chinese accounts targetting Hong Kong protests

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAndroid One-powered Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone now in India Next Story  