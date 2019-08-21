Twitter down: Outage reported across world; error message says 'something went wrong'

Twitter down: Outage reported across world

Microblogging site Twitter suffered an outage Wednesday evening as all versions of Twitter, including its Android app, iOS app and the web version faced an outage.

The problem was majorly reported across India, Japan and the UK.

Twitter desktop users complained of an error message which said 'something went wrong', while for users of the microblogging site on apps, a message stating 'tweets cannot be retrieved at the moment' was shown.

According to records, Twitter suffered an outage at nearly 8:20 pm Wednesday after which the error message was seen on the page.

It is currently unknown as to how and why this outage has taken place. The company is yet to provide a statement regarding this outage.

