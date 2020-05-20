These tech startups managed to grow despite COVID-19 Lockdown

Image Source : PIXABAY These tech startups managed to grow even during the coronavirus lockdown.

At this moment everyone is talking about the economic slowdown and financial crunches but meanwhile, there are few Indian startups that are growing well. These Startups are on a growth spree and setting the example for others of how to fight with this pandemic scenario. A new 2020 survey conducted in February reveals that many Indian startups had prioritized growth over profitability, but that could change due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has infected thousands and impacted businesses worldwide. Here adding few best-growing startups for your reference. Here's adding a few best-growing startups for your reference:

MultiLiving Technologies

MultiLiving Technologies Pvt Ltd, it is a unique platform-based business that leverages Technology, Services and Brand to unlock enhanced rental value in the extremely large residential real estate asset class by creating a rental housing ecosystem through technology, enriching the lives of both tenants & owners in their respective value chains.

Company with its unique offerings has maintained its momentum and hasn’t lost any clientele, moreover it has added new customers. MultiLiving has been able to increase its homeowner customer base by >500% during the lockdown phase owing to strong consumer understanding and offering them the right product in this hour of need. Company has managed to achieve this phenomenal success due to its technology-based home management offering, giving the home owners a reliable and scientific way of adding value to their asset. The company now plans to launch one of its kind platform to give the customers a one of its kind experience in finding the perfect rental living solution. This technology-based set up has witnessed enhanced productivity due to its easy work at home tools which were already in place. Also, the company continues to grow with no layoffs and salary cuts and has honoured all the offers given.

Techno Companion

Techno Companion, a blend of best-in-class technology and expert management, is one of India’s newest and most promising IT startups. Headquartered in Gurugram, the company provides state of the art and cutting-edge IT services to entrepreneurs and enterprises, creating the perfect customized and tailored tech-solution for every unique challenge.

During lockdown also Techno companion has maintained its growth trajectory. The company has not lost any of their clients and has not done any Salary cuts, apart from this company is looking for more resources with specialized skills.

Rooter

It is India's biggest Sports Community Platform that is Personalizing Sports Content and giving a voice to millions of fans across sports and gaming. Rooter engages fans with User Generated Live Audio and Video content over different sports and offers a personalized sports feed consisting of videos, images, polls, etc & Scorecards in 10 Indian languages covering Cricket, Football, and multiple other sports.

At a time when all sporting activities have come to a halt across the globe, Indian sports community platform Rooter has managed to raise $1.7 million (around Rs 12.8 crore) in pre-series A round. The funding round was led by Paytm and also included Adidas Family backed fund leAD Sports, Rockstud Capital, and Founder Bank Capital, an early stage arm of RB Investments.

Paytm First Games

Paytm First Games is the country’s leading gaming destination. Paytm First Games is already India’s fastest-growing gaming destination. Paytm First Games is the ultimate destination for people who love games, contests, trivia & especially Rummy. You can play super-engaging, fun, and rewarding games & contests that could be enjoyed alone as well with real people in real-time. Paytm First Games gives you a 360-degree gaming experience that is inclusive of all genres.

They registered over 5 million app downloads during the ongoing lockdown. The gaming app has become a popular option for stay-at-home entertainment and with its games like Ludo and Rummy registering 4x to 5x growth. Paytm First Games has more than half a million daily active gamers on the platform, spending anywhere between 32 to 45 minutes playing more than 100+ games.

Khabri

Khabri is India’s first and fastest-growing digital audio platform providing content in the regional language. It is the first pureplay audio platform to discover, listen and create audio content in an Indian vernacular. Launched in October 2017, Khabri was founded by three partners: Sandeep Singh, Pulkit Sharma and Ankit Roy. Taking inspiration from Prime Minister’s ‘Start-up India’ campaign, the concept of Khabri arrived from a situation where there is a lack of a legal permit for news broadcasters in India to air content on private radio channels.

In this current scenario where many corporates are doing cost-cutting, Khabri India is sponsoring many Skills Enhancement courses for brushing up skills of their employees. Apart from that, the company has not done any Salary cuts during this whole lockdown.

