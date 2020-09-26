Tecno Spark 6 with MediaTek Helio G70 processor launched: Price, specifications and more

Tecno Mobile, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has announced the launch of the Tecno Spark 6. The key highlights of the smartphone include a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, punch hole camera design, quad-rear camera setup and more. The smartphone has been launched in the Pakistan market right after the launch of the Tecno Spark 6 Air and Tecno Spark Power 2 Air in the Indian market.
Tecno Spark 6 Specifications
Tecno Spark 6 sports a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a punch-hole design. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.
On the optics front, the Tecno Spark 6 features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 16-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor for AI scene results. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.
Tecno Spark 6 Price, Availability
Tecno Spark 6 has been launched in Pakistan for a price of PKR 20,599 (roughly Rs. 9,200) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. The smartphone is available in Comet Black, Dynamic Orange, Misty Violet and Ocean Blue colour options. The company has not yet revealed the details of India launch yet.