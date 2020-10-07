Image Source : TECNO Tecno Camon 16 with 64MP quad cam, Eye AF tech to launch on Oct 10.

Global premium smartphone brand Tecno is gearing up to intensify competition in the mid-budget segment by introducing Eye Autofocus camera technology in its latest device in the Camon series which is set to be launched on October 10 in India. Set to be available on Flipkart, the new smartphone, CAMON 16, will feature a 64MP quad-camera setup at the rear, according to the company's social media posts.

This new device could be India's first mid-budget smartphone with the Eye Autofocus technology which can vastly improve the photography experience. The introduction of CAMON 16 in the mid-budget segment is expected to give stiff competition to Realme 7i launched on Wednesday.

As per the teasers, the phone could be equipped with a Super Night Shot powered by the company's exclusive TAIVOS technology that will enable consumers to capture brighter and clear pictures even in very low light environments.

The anticipation for the selfie camera is a well-equipped dot-in selfie camera supported by eye focus technology, AI Video Beauty with 2K QHD (Quad High Definition) recording and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Video Portrait.

CAMON 16 is likely to house a 6.8-inch HD+ dot-in display and a powerful 5,000mAh battery with 18w fast charge. Likely to be powered by Helio processor, the new CAMON 16 appears to have set its eye on disrupting India's mid-budget segment to help TECNO consolidate its position as one of the leading brands in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment.

