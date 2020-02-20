Tecno launches Camon 15, Camon 15 Pro in India: Price, Features and more

Tecno Camon 15 Pro

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, on Thursday, refreshed its camera-centric smartphone line up in the country with CAMON 15 and CAMON 15Pro for Rs 9,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.The TECNO CAMON smartphones will bring the era of higher camera pixels, premium AI-enabled Ultra Night lens (powered by DSP technology) and pop-up selfie camera, according to the handset maker.

"With the new product offerings under the CAMON series portfolio, we are looking to transform the way photography has been experienced by the category consumers till now. With the launch of CAMON 15 and CAMON 15Pro, customers can enjoy superior photography and style in different price segments," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

After cementing its position in the top 5 smartphone brands in the entry-level segment, the handset maker is expected to consolidate its position in the mid-range smartphone segment as a leading camera-centric player in India.

"We will have almost 10-12 models in 2020 in our Spark, CAMON and Phantom series. The first two will comprise almost 90 per cent of our volumes and we will ensure that we are aggressive in terms of product proposition," Talapatra added.

Tecno Camon 15

Both smartphones flaunt many segment-first innovations: TECNO CAMON 15 Pro is the first in the sub-RS 15,000 segment to offer 48MP quad-cam, 32MP pop-up selfie camera and 6GB+128GB storage while CAMON 15 is the first in under Rs 10,000 segment to offer 48MP Quad rear camera, 16MP dot-in selfie camera, 5000mAh battery and a big 6.55-inch dot-in display.

The new smartphones will go on sale starting February 25 and will be available across over 35,000 offline retail stores, according to the handset maker.

