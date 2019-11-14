All-new Moto Razr with foldable display finally unveiled: Price, specs and more

Image Source : (MOTOROLA.IN) Motorola Razr 2019 sports a foldable display.

Motorola has finally brought back the 2004 legend Moto Razr. The phone has been in the leaks for a while now and it has now finally arrived. It brings a foldable display on the inside and a small panel on the outside for notifications. While most foldable phones try to open up as a tablet, Moto Razr takes an entirely different approach.

Moto Razr opens up to showcase a tall 6.2-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The outer display shows the time as well as the notifications.



Specifications

Moto Razr is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM. It features a 6.2-inch flexible display with a resolution of 876x2142 pixels and a 21:9 aspect ratio. There is also a "Quick-View" touchscreen OLED display on the outside, which showcases the time and notifications. The device packs in 128GB of onboard storage and 2510mAh battery. It even supports 15W fast charging.

On the software front, the phone runs on Google's Android 9 Pie operating system.

In terms of optics, the Motorola Razr sports a single 16-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture. It comes with features like Dual Pixel autofocus, Laser AF and Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual-LED flash. The primary camera is placed on the lid, which means you can either use it as a back camera when the phone is open or as a selfie camera when it is closed. It also comes with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter placed on the notch of the primary display.

Price and availability

The all-new Motorola Razr is priced at USD 1,500, which roughly converts to Rs 1,08,000. While the phone does bring futuristic tech like a foldable display, it lacks on the performance segment as it comes with a mid-range Snapdragon 710 processor.

Motorola Razr (2019) is currently exclusive to Verizon in the United States. The sale is set to begin on January 6, 2020.

The smartphone is expected to arrive in India soon.