Instagram finally starts testing Private Like Counts feature in India

Instagram finally starts testing Private Like Count in India.

Instagram has been testing a feature called Private Like Counts, which allows users to make like counts private. While the feature is still in its testing phase, the company has extended the test to India. In the test, you can still see your likes by tapping on the likes list, but others will not be able to see how many likes your post has received. Likewise, you will not be able to see how many likes others' posts have received.

Vishal Shah, Vice President of Product, Instagram, says that if you're in the test, you'll no longer see the total number of likes and views on photos and videos posted to Feed unless they're your own.

"While the feedback from early testing has been positive, this is a fundamental change to Instagram, so we're continuing our test to learn more from our global community," Shah said in a statement.

Private Like Counts feature was first spotted in Canada back in May 2019. The company later expanded it to Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Brazil, Ireland and Italy in July this year.

Facebook-owned Instagram recently organised a programme dubbed “Instagram Experience” in Mumbai where an 'Unlabel' content series was announced in partnership with Yuvaa, a youth media platform. These series featured young Indians challenging stereotypes to be their authentic selves.

The social media application even received a feature called 'Restrict,' which allows users to protect their accounts from unwanted interactions.

(with IANS inputs)