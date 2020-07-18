TCL celebrates 4th Anniversary: Offers discounts on select products till July 31

Image Source : TCL TCL is offering discounts on a wide range of TVs as a part of its 4th anniversary in India.

TCL, one of the most popular television brands, is currently celebrating its 4th anniversary. In order to give back to the consumers, the company has announced a sale where it will be offering discounts on select products starting July 16 to July 31. While the company is now 39 years old, they entered India only four years ago.

Now, the company has been pushing towards the goal of “Make in India” with its first self-owned panel factory in Tirupathi, India. Here’s a complete list of products that are available with discounts during the TCL India’s 4th-anniversary sale.

TCL S6500 Series LED Smart TV (32-inch)

This Android-based LED smartTV comes with built-in Wi-Fi, Google Assistant, Google Play Store, YouTube, Chromecast-built-in, and a media center. The TV also supports multiple streaming platforms including Netflix. TCL S6500 Series LED Smart TV (32-inch) is currently available for a price of Rs. 12,490 after the anniversary exclusive discount.

TCL S6500 Series FHD AI Smart TV (43-inch)

The 43-inch model gets all the features mentioned in the 32-inch smart TV. In addition to that, the 43-inch S6500 Series comes with additional features such as Micro-dimming and HDR 10 along with Dolby audio for an immersive listening experience. During the anniversary sale, this TV can be grabbed for just Rs. 21,990.

TCL 4K Ultra HD Android LED TV (50-inch)

While this 4K smartTV was launched last year, it still packs a punch for the price. The television comes with a 4K Ultra HD panel and comes with support for Chromecast Built-in, Google assistant and has an 18-month warranty. It is currently available for Rs. 30,990 after the special anniversary discount.

Speaking on the anniversary sale, Mike Chen, General Manager TCL India said, “We are delighted to have completed four successful years in India. We are grateful and thankful for the Indian customers who have accompanied our growth along the way. As a way to thank our prized customers, we hope this initiative will benefit more people with our products at an affordable price, and we will continue our journey together with Indian customers in the future.”

