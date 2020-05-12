Tata Sky Binge+ price reduced for new and existing subscribers: See new price

Image Source : TATA SKY Tata Sky Binge+ offers for new subscribers

Tata Sky's Binge+ set-top box has now received a price cut in India so that new and existing users can get the perks of both online as well as cable content. The new price is now live on the Tata Sky website and users can easily head their to either upgrade or buy a new connection altogether. Read on to know about the new Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box price tag.

Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box price cut

Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is now available for Rs. 3,999, coming down from Rs. 5,999 when it was launched. This means the set-top box has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000. Both new and existing Tata Sky users can get hold of the Binge+ set-top box for Rs. 3,999.

While existing Tata Sky users won't get a lot of add-ons, new users will get six months of free Hotstar Disney+, Shemaroo, Eros Now, Sun Next, and Hungama Play. This will also include free three months of Amazon Prime Video at no extra cost. Once the free subscriptions end, users will be required to pay Rs. 249 per month for OTT apps. However, the apps don't include Amazon Prime Video.

For those who don't know, Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is an Android TV-powered box that provides users with OTT services as well as access to the Google Play Store. The set-top box supports 4K, Voice Assistant-powered remote and allows for an easy switch between live TV and apps. Additionally, it allows users to view the content of the past 7 days and supports inbuilt Chromecast.

To get Tata Sky Binge+, users are required to follow these steps:

Go to the Tata Sky Binge+ website

Select the Get Connection option

Fill in details such as name, mobile number, and pin code and select Continue

Select from a range of content you prefer watching and tap on the Continue option

Select the preferred languages and tap Continue

Select whether or not you want to view content in HD

Select the Tata Sky Binge+ by tapping on the Get This option

You will be told that this connection requires Wi-Fi. If you have Wi-Fi, continue

Following this, get the plans, make the payment, and the set-top box will be installed in some time

