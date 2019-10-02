Super Mario Maker 2 update will let you play the game online with friends

Image Source : TWITTER Super Mario Maker 2 Update

Super Mario has been part of our growing up, the video game was immensely popular during its time. If you ever wished to have a chance to play the game in a multiplayer setup with your friends, then Guess what, your wish has come true. Makers of the Super Mario game series have released an update for the Super Mario Maker 2 that will allow users to play the game online with their friends.

Super Mario Maker 2 was introduced in June this year with online multiplayer support, unlike the older Super Mario. But this had a twist, you could only play with strangers online. If you wanted to play with your friends, it would only be possible through local play and according to Nintendo, it was done to stop people from teaming up to dominate the global leaderboard.

This strange condition imposed by the creators drew flak from the gamers and the company had to change its stand. With the latest version 1.1.0, users will be able to search people from their Switch friend list to play the game online with them. Users can opt to play in co-op or versus mode with their friends in global online as well as local play setup.

Call your friends! The Version 1.1.0 update of #SuperMarioMaker2 is available now! It adds online co-op & versus multiplayer with people on your #NintendoSwitch friends list. You can also choose courses to play from your locally saved list in Coursebot.https://t.co/F3U1umFLq2 pic.twitter.com/EB5Exel1Iu — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 2, 2019

Apart from the multiplayer setup for the game, Nintendo has also added voice chat support for the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app. Users will also get touchscreen and button control support when creating courses in handheld mode.