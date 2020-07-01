Wednesday, July 01, 2020
     
Spotify now lets you see real-time lyrics while listening to music; Arrives in India and more places

Spotify music-streaming platform now displays real-time lyrics during music playback. Read on to know more

New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2020 14:47 IST
Image Source : SPOTIFY

Spotify website

Swedish music streaming service Spotify is adding real-time lyrics feature in 26 worldwide markets including India. Real-time lyrics on Spotify are powered by Musixmatch, a music player that automatically downloads lyrics for offline store music and displays them in real-time in the player UI as well as the lock screen, reports XDA Developers.

It is possible that Spotify might expand and roll out this feature in other places soon. Spotify has experienced a delay in launching this feature because of complexities around licencing issues. With this new feature, Spotify will become similar to Prime Music and Apple Music which already offered real-time lyrics in India.

The list of markets where real-time lyrics will be available on Spotify includes Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Uruguay, and Vietnam.

Canada has been left out from the release despite it being part of the beta testing group, said the report.

Write a comment

