Karolina Muchova stuns Coco Gauff, qualifies for maiden Wimbledon final

London:

Karolina Muchova defeated Coco Gauff in a dramatic semi-final clash to qualify for her first Wimbledon singles final. The Czech 10th seed survived a match point before sealing a 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (12-10) victory in two hours and 35 minutes to book a championship clash against compatriot Linda Noskova.

The contest unfolded in sweltering conditions and produced one of the tournament's most gripping finishes. After taking control of the opening set, Muchova watched Gauff respond emphatically to level the match before the deciding set developed into a tense battle that neither player could dominate.

Eventually, the tie-break proved decisive. Gauff erased a 4-1 deficit to draw level and earned a match point on her own serve. However, the American failed to convert after sending a routine forehand into the net. Muchova was unable to capitalise on her first opportunity to finish the contest, but she converted the next chance to secure the biggest Wimbledon result of her career.

“It was very nerve-wracking. I don't even know what I'm saying, I'm shaking and trying to sink it in. Honestly, it was such a big fight. It was a rollercoaster - match point and then match point down. You don't have time to think," the 29-year-old said after the match.

Muchova’s journey to Wimbledon final

The victory sends Muchova into the second Grand Slam final of her career. Her previous appearance at that stage came at the French Open in 2023, where she lost in three sets to Iga Swiatek. Thursday's triumph also marked another milestone in her return after a wrist injury kept her out of action for nearly 10 months beginning in September 2023.

Muchova's route to the title match has included victories over three former Grand Slam champions during the tournament. Despite appearing physically drained late in the semi-final and showing signs of discomfort after clutching her ankle and gesturing toward her side during the deciding set, she completed the comeback from match point down to advance.

Earlier, Linda Noskova secured the other place in the final with a straight-sets win over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, prevailing 6-4, 6-4 despite facing a stronger challenge in the second set.

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