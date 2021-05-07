Image Source : SONY Sony PlayStation 5 users get support for YouTube TV live streaming.

Sony PlayStation 5 now fully supports YouTube TV live streaming with a dedicated app from the PlayStation Store. If you are in the elite group of YouTube TV subscribers and PS5 owner, you can now enjoy all of your favourite shows and channels without having to cast an envious glance at Xbox owners, 9To5Google reported.

The PS5's YouTube TV app is ready for download from the PlayStation Store. For those lucky enough to have their hands on the router-looking entertainment system, the addition of YouTube TV live-streaming support is another big bonus, the report said.

Sony's latest gaming system was recently added to Google's official device support list. Microsoft's latest consoles have been able to use YouTube TV since launch day.

Part of this is owed to the OS and compatibility of existing Xbox One apps, which is one of the reasons the Series S and X have had one core advantage over the PS5.

Recently, the company announced that it managed to sell 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles till March 31 this year. In its latest earnings report, the company revealed that PlayStation Plus has 47.7 million subscribers globally, a 14.7 per cent increase (year on year).

Sony has registered $3.14 billion in operating profit for its 2020 financial year.

(with IANS inputs)