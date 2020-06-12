Sony PlayStation 5 unveiled: Design, accessories and more

Image Source : SONY Sony PS5 Digital Edition.

Sony has finally unveiled the much-awaited PlayStation 5. The company hosted an online event where they showcased the new design of the PS5. Unlike the PS4, the newer version is white and it is designed to stand vertically. Alongside the regular PS5, Sony also announced the PS5 Digital Edition. As the name suggests, the Digital Edition will rely on the online PS Store as it will not have a 4K Blu-ray disc drive.

As of now, the company has only revealed the design of the gaming console. This means we do not know much about the specifications or the price. The all-new PS5 looks totally different from the PS4. The vertical standing design seems to be inspired by the Xbox Series X. However, the PS5 gets a much sleeker body.

PlayStation 5 console and its accessories take advantage of the cool new black and white colours. The gaming console even gets a blue light around the top to make it look more appealing.

“The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that's bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation,” Sony added.

Sony earlier announced that they will only be showcasing the PS5 games at the online event. However, many believed that the company will at least give us a sneak peek at the design of the console. It came to be true and the company not only showcased the PS4 but also some of its accessories.

The controller was unveiled earlier this year and the console got showcased today. Apart from that, the company also showcased the new headphones, remote and a webcam. The gaming console is scheduled to launch worldwide later this year.

