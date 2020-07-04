Snapchat Go powered Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 launched in India: Price, availability

Image Source : SNAPCHAT Snapchat Spectacles 3, Spectacles 2 launched in India.

Snapchat launched its own pair of spectacles back in 2016. The social media giant aims to give users a better content sharing experience with these glasses. Now, the company has launched its Spectacles 3 and Spectacles 2 in India. The smart spectacles are set to go on sale via Flipkart soon.

The AR glasses are essentially just a pair of sunglasses with cameras. These cameras allow the user to take pictures as they walk down the street or even take videos. These pictures or videos can then be directly posted to Snapchat or any other social media platform.

As for the pricing, the Spectacles 3 have launched in India for a price of Rs. 29,999. The sunglasses will be made available in Carbon and Mineral colour options. In case one is looking for something cheaper, the Spectacles 2 are priced at just Rs. 14,999. It is available in Onyx Eclipse, Ruby Sunset and Sapphire Midnight colour variants. Both the products have been listed on Flipkart bu the availability is unknown. According to the Flipkart product page, the Snapchat Spectacles should be available for purchase in the next few hours.

Snapchat Spectacles 3 are capable of taking 1728x1728 pixels resolution photos. The cameras can also record 60fps videos at the resolution of 1216x1216 pixels. Furthermore, the Spectacles 3 come with 4GB of onboard storage, which according to the company can store up to 100 3D videos or 1200 3D photos.

Meanwhile, the Spectacles 2 can take pictures of 1642x1642 pixels resolution. It can also record 60fps videos at 1216x1216 pixels resolution. Just like the Spectacles 3, the Spectacles 2 also come with 4GB of internal storage.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage