Apple's 'Sign-in with Apple' now available for Fortnite again; Confirms Epic Games

In an interesting turn of events, just a day after saying that Apple will no longer allow users to sign into Fortnite using a solution called Sign In with Apple, Epic Games has said that it has now got an indefinite extension.

The 'Fortnite' maker, which is entangled in a legal battle with Apple over App Store rules, still urged its users to prepare their accounts for the potential removal of the sign-on solution from the iPhone maker.

"Apple will no longer allow users to sign into Fortnite using "Sign In with Apple" as soon as September 11, 2020. If you used "Sign In with Apple", please make sure your email and password are up to date," Epic Games said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Expecting a termination of the solution, Epic Games even suggested new measures for users who logged in to Epic services like Fortnite and the Epic Games Store with their Apple credentials.

"Apple previously stated they would terminate "Sign In with Apple" support for Epic Games accounts after Sept 11, 2020, but today provided an indefinite extension. We still recommend you prepare your accounts now for "Sign In with Apple" removal," the company then said in an update on Thursday.

Apple denied that it tried to stop "Sign In with Apple" accounts from working with Epic Games, The Verge reported. Apple in August pulled out the Fortnite Game for adding an in-app payment system in violation of the App Store rules.

