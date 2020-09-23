Sharp launches World's 1st 4K Ultra HD collaboration display: Know details

Image Source : SHARP New Sharp display

Sharp Business Systems, an Indian subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, on Tuesday, launched what is touted as the world's first 4K Ultra HD 'Windows Collaboration Display' for Rs 11,29,000 in the India market.

According to the company, the Windows Collaboration Display named 'PN-CD701' is specially designed keeping in mind the office and remote working requirements of the large corporates.

''With the launch of the world's first 4K Ultra HD 'Windows Collaboration Display', we have yet again delivered on this promise and offered our customers with the seamless all-in-one solution that allows them to work comfortably and efficiently from anywhere in the world," Shinji Minatogawa, Managing Director, Sharp Business Systems (India), said in a statement.

The interactive display aims to enable better space utilisation and more productive collaboration in meetings, boardrooms and training rooms. The display comes with certification from Microsoft and Skype for businesses.

The device has a 4K Ultra HD 70-inch class interactive display, 12+12W built-in speakers, a camera and an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor hub that works with the Microsoft 365 collaboration tools.

The device comes with a built-in microphone and a wireless casting that works with Windows and Android devices.

