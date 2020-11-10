ShareChat collaborates with Audible Music for licensed/unlicensed music: Know details

Image Source : SHARECHAT ShareChat partners with Audible Music

Homegrown social media platform ShareChat on Monday said it has partnered with Audible Magic to manage licensed and unlicensed use of music. Silicon Valley-based Audible Magic is a leading provider of rights management and automatic content recognition (ACR) solutions.

ShareChat said it chose the company for its reference registry containing over 40 million registered works representing global and local music from across the world.

"With a growing community of users and the large magnitude of fresh new content created every day, ensuring copyright protection is an important goal at ShareChat," Berges Malu, Director, ShareChat, said in a statement.

"With the addition of Audible Magic audio fingerprinting technology, we look forward to a partnership which will help us achieve that with their expertise in automatic content recognition solutions."

ShareChat is a language-focused social platform for emerging markets with more than 15 languages currently supported.

With a community of more than 160 million monthly active users who generate almost two million content posts daily, the platform is the largest repository of Indian language content.

ShareChat said its short video platform, Moj which was launched in July this year, has now over 80 million monthly active users.

Every month, Audible Magic searches billions of files looking for copyright content registered by over 140,000 record labels and music publishers. Search results operate on files as short as five seconds and typically complete in one second or less.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage