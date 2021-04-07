Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung powers remote laundry care with connected washing machine.

Ever thought of washing your clothes just before leaving office so that you can pull them out for drying as soon as you reach home? This is now possible with Samsung's new range of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled and connected washing machine with Hindi and English user interface.

Samsung said that this new line-up of fully automatic front load washing machines is part of the company's new vision of Powering Digital India. It comes with Samsung's proprietary EcoBubble and QuickDrive technology that helps save time and power.

Users can download the Samsung SmartThings app from Google Play Store to personalise their preferences to do the washing as per their convenience.

To manage the washing machine remotely, one will have to keep the clothes in the washing machine and keep the machine in switch on mode and Wi-Fi has to be connected, according to Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

When connected with Samsung SmartThings App, it provides personalised smart Laundry Recipe solution to give best wash options.

"With the launch of the new range, we are redefining the entire washing machine segment in India," Pullan told IANS in an interview on Wednesday.

Pullan said that the launch of the new range will help Samsung grab the leadership position in the fully automatic washing machine category as it aims to increase market share in the segment from 24 per cent to 32 per cent by the end of this year.

Launched on Tuesday at a starting price of Rs 35,400, the new models come with "Hygiene Steam" technology that, Samsung says is capable of removing "ingrained dirt and 99.9 per cent of bacteria and allergens".

This latest washing machine line-up, with 21 new models, comes equipped with AI features that offer a customised laundry process to consumers.

The AI learns and remembers laundry habits and suggests the most frequently used wash cycle. Pullan said that the use of Machine Learning helps the models recommend the best wash cycles.

This smart Internet of Things (IoT) enabled washing machine line up can be connected with Samsung smart devices such as Galaxy smartphones, Samsung Smart TVs and Family Hub refrigerators as well as voice devices such as Alexa and Google Home to give users a seamless connected living experience.

While the "Laundry Planner" in the new models enables users to schedule the end time of their laundry, the "Laundry Recipe" gives automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on information such as colour, fabric type and degree of soiling provided by the user, eliminating the need to guess which cycle is best.

Pullan said that Samsung's R&D institute in Bengaluru designed the Hindi and English user interface of the machines.