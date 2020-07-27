Samsung Galaxy M01 Core with Android Go launched in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy M01 Core in Black

Samsung has launched a new smartphone in India as part of its Galaxy M series -- the Galaxy M01 Core. The smartphone falls is an entry-level smartphone and is a part of Google's Android Go initiative, which includes the Android OS version specially made for smartphones with low RAM. Read on to know more about the new Samsung smartphone.

Galaxy M01 Core Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with a 5.3-inch HD+ display and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor. It comes equipped with two RAM/Storage options: 1GB/16GB and 2GB/32GB. On the camera front, there is an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

The smartphone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and runs the latest Android Go edition for the smartphone to use less storage and run Android Go apps for lightweight user experience. The smartphone also comes with India-specific features such as an intelligent screen, with dynamic screen timeout for power optimization, ‘Intelligent Inputs – Smart Paste and Suggest Notification,' and Intelligent Photos. Additionally, it comes in Blue, Black, and Red colour options.

Galaxy M01 Core Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with a price tag of Rs. 5,499 for 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage and Rs. 6,499 for 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage variant. It will be available to buy via Samsung’s retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals, starting July 29

