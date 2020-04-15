Samsung India still offering internships to students amidst coronavirus outbreak

New interns at Samsung India

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, a lot of business are left affected. While people are losing their jobs, Samsung India is empowering B School students by offering them internships even during the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. The company, of course, is taking care of the guidelines issued by the government and has offered the internship to these students under the 'Work From Home' program. This means the students are not wasting their time but getting to learn something even at hard times like these.

Samsung offers internship to students every year allowing learn with one of the leading companies in the corporate world. Even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, nothing has changed. The company has taken multiple initiatives to help these students learn from the best in the industry while helping them be safe.

An article posted by Samsung India, reads, "No handshakes, no audis buzzing with activities, no gym or yoga sessions, no foosball or table tennis, no conference room meetings and no snacks to munch on together! This year’s Band of 36, mostly GenZs, are experiencing Samsung and togetherness from their respective homes, across different cities. It is different, but exciting nonetheless."

The all-new interns are interacting with Team Samsung virtually, given the focus on remote working and social distancing.

The company states, "Behind the scenes, Samsung’s HR and IT teams worked round-the-clock to provide corporate coordinates and software solutions, so that it would be BAU (Business as Usual) for these ladies and gentlemen. To make the induction exciting, Samsung India’s leadership team joined in via video conferencing to put the new interns at ease."

Commenting on this, Sameer Wadhawan, Head of Human Resources at Samsung India, said, “I would call this batch of interns one of the luckiest because the first lesson that they have been taught is that with technology and innovation, everything is possible. They have joined Samsung in our endeavour to make remote working and social distancing a success.”

"Anxiety to excitement! It was my first #WorkFromHome experience and I had doubts regarding how the entire process would work. But I ended up getting reassured and a nice overview of Samsung,” said Silpa PS from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

“It’s an unusual experience to be an e-buddy. It’s a challenging time, and we all need to pitch in to make this wonderful programme, a success,” said Riddhi Ranjan, Insights and Innovation, e-Com Team at Samsung India.

In order to ensure students are doing the best of their abilities, the company has already started handing them over new projects. Each intern is being guided by a buddy, guide and mentor.

