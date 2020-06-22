Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ to come with massive 10,090mAh battery, Snapdragon 865 and more

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung is soon expected to launch the next iteration of its tablet -- the Galaxy Tab S7. The South Korean tech major's upcoming tablet has been featuring in the rumour for a while now and the latest rumour has it that it could have an elder sibling with mammoth-sized battery capacity. Read on to know more about it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ to get a huge battery

It is suggested that Samsung will soon launch two tablets: the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+. The latter has now received both the TUV Rheinland and Safety Korea certifications, hinting at some specifications for the same.

The foremost one is expected to be a 10,090mAh battery capacity for the Galaxy Tab S7+. The Tab S7+ battery will be a huge jump for Samsung since the Galaxy Tab S6 features a 7,040mAh battery. As for the Galaxy Tab S7, the tablet is expected to come with a 7,760mAg battery, which is smaller than the Tab S7+ but slightly bigger than the Tab S6 one.

While other details remain unknown, the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+ are expected to sport an 11-inch and a 12.4-inch AMOLED display, respectively. Both tablets are likely to support a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is suggested that the display size and the battery capacity will be only differentiating factors between the two tablets. Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S7 series could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and come with support for 5G connectivity.

The new Samsung tablets are expected to make their entries in August, much like the Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy Fold 2, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. However, we still don't have official details and need to wait until Samsung announces something. Hence, stay tuned.

