Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE First Look: Design, features and more

It features a massive TFT panel.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the Fan Edition of the much beloved Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It brings the price down by cutting down on some extra features just to become more accessible to all kinds of users. The Tab FE offers a great set of features including a huge 12.4-inch display, a massive 10,090mAh battery and much more. Here's your first look at the Tab S7 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a 12.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1600x2560 pixels. We would have loved to see an AMOLED panel here but Samsung might have gone with a TFT panel to bring the price down.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It comes with a S-Pen included in the box.

The tablet draws its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. It packs in up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA This Samsung tablet comes with AKG tuned speakers for a great audio experience.

The Tab S7 FE runs on Android 11 based OneUI out of the box. With this, the tablet also brings support for built-in Samsung Dex, which can come in really handy when you connect a keyboard with this.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA With the keyboard case, the tablet can get a little thicker.

All of this is backed by a massive 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W charging support. Even with that, the company managed to keep a relatively slimmer profile.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It features a single camera sensor on the back.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at INR 46999 for 4GB + 64GB variant and INR 50999 for 6GB +128GB variant. It is available in four stunning colours – Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink.