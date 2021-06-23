Wednesday, June 23, 2021
     
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE First Look: Design, features and more

Here's your first look at Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which promises to bring the fan favourite features in a cheaper package.

New Delhi Published on: June 23, 2021 16:39 IST
samsung

It features a massive TFT panel.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the Fan Edition of the much beloved Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It brings the price down by cutting down on some extra features just to become more accessible to all kinds of users. The Tab FE offers a great set of features including a huge 12.4-inch display, a massive 10,090mAh battery and much more. Here's your first look at the Tab S7 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a 12.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1600x2560 pixels. We would have loved to see an AMOLED panel here but Samsung might have gone with a TFT panel to bring the price down. 

India Tv - samsung

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA

It comes with a S-Pen included in the box.

The tablet draws its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. It packs in up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

India Tv - samsung

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA

This Samsung tablet comes with AKG tuned speakers for a great audio experience. 

The Tab S7 FE runs on Android 11 based OneUI out of the box. With this, the tablet also brings support for built-in Samsung Dex, which can come in really handy when you connect a keyboard with this.

India Tv - samsung

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA

With the keyboard case, the tablet can get a little thicker. 

 All of this is backed by a massive 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W charging support. Even with that, the company managed to keep a relatively slimmer profile.

India Tv - samsung

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA

It features a single camera sensor on the back.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. 

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at INR 46999 for 4GB + 64GB variant and INR 50999 for 6GB +128GB variant. It is available in four stunning colours – Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink.

