Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launching in India soon: Expected price, specifications

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 flagship tablet in India last year. Now, the company is gearing up to launch a more affordable version of the tablet called Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. As the name suggests, the tablet will compromise on some features in order to bring the price tag down to a more affordable one. However, the tab will still feature a massive 7,040mAh battery, S-Pen support and more.

The South Korean giant teased the launch of the product via their official Twitter handle. The company has posted a video that shows just a slight portion of the table suggesting that it will have slim bezels just like the Tab S6. The video also shows an S-Pen in Pink colour, which suggests the tablet will support S-Pen and it could arrive in an attractive new pink colour variant.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in Indonesia back in April. While we already have the spec sheet, we will still need to wait for the pricing. As the Galaxy Tab S6 is priced at Rs. 59,900 in India, the price of the Tab S6 Lite is expected to be much lower than that.

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a 10.4-inch WUXGA TFT display. It is powered by an octa-core chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. The tablet comes in 64GB and 128GB storage options. The storage is further expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a massive 7,040mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sports a single 8MP camera at the back. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie snapper.

The tablet is available in Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink and Oxford Grey colour options.

