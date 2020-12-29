Tuesday, December 29, 2020
     
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus may come with lower screen resolution

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 29, 2020 15:57 IST
Samsung is reportedly planning to launch Galaxy S21 series on January 14 and a new report has claimed that the S21 and S21 Plus would come with slightly lower 2400 x 1080 screen resolution as compared to the 3200 x 1440 resolution used by their predecessors.

This equates to a pixel density of 421 ppi for the 6.2-inch S21 and 394 ppi for the 6.7-inch S21 Plus. Both would offer 120Hz and 60Hz refresh rates, like their predecessors, reports The Verge.

Samsung would launch three models of the S21 Series -- Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G. The S21 would have a 6.2-inch display, the Plus would be 6.7 inches and the Ultra would reportedly have a 6.8-inch display.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra shows its camera module supposed to feature a 10MP 10X super-telephoto zoom, a 108MP main, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP 3X telephoto camera.

Galaxy S21 Ultra might feature a laser autofocus system that would replace the Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor found in its predecessor. The Galaxy S21 would come in phantom violet, phantom grey, phantom white and phantom pink colours.

