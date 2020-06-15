Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions introduced: Design, price and more

Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition

After various rumours and leaks, Samsung has introduced the popular K-Pop sensation BTS-inspired editions of the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy Buds+ in South Korean. The new Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition have been introduced to for BTS fans to take advantage of this and get their hands on devices reminding them of their favourite band. Read on to know more about it.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition: Design, Features, Price

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ and the S20+ 5G BTS Editions feature a purple-hued glass and metal body, taking inspiration from the band's colour. The smartphone also sports a heart logo in the rear camera module, which is also BTS' logo. The BTS Edition smartphone comes with BTS themes and the pre-installed fan community platform Weverse. Additionally, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition box comes with BTS stickers and photo cards of the members of the band.

The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition shares its features and specifications with the original Galaxy S20+. It comes with a 6.7-inch Quad HD Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display and comes in two processor variants: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 depending upon the markets. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via a memory card.

On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras (64MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP wide lens, DepthVision camera) and a 10MP front camera. It is backed by 4,500mAh battery with Super Fast charging and runs Samsung OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10. Furthermore, it comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP68 water resistance, and wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition will be up for pre-orders, starting June 19 via Weverse and the company's website. They will be available to buy, starting July 9, which marks the seventh anniversary of the BTS fan collective. However, there is no word on whether or not prices will change for the new variants.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition: Design, Features, Price

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition come with a purple charging case and the heart-shaped purple logo on each earbud. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition also comes with the photo cards of the band members in its box.

As for the features and specs, the Galaxy Buds+ comes with support for 2-way speaker, 3 mics, and sound of AKG. It comes with up to 11 hours of usage on a single charge with support for wireless charging and fast charging. Additionally, the truly wireless earbuds come with touch controls and are compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will be available for pre-orders, starting June 16 via Samsung.com and Weverse and will also go on sale on July 9. Much like the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, there is no word on the earbuds' pricing details.

