Samsung Galaxy S12, Galaxy S21 Ultra design leak hints at a different camera bump and more

Image Source : ONLEAKS, VOICE Leaked Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung is done with launching high-end smartphones this year and we are now seeing rumours related to the ones that will launch next year. This brings us to the first premium launch of 2021 -- the allegedly Galaxy S21 -- which has been featuring in the rumour mill for some time now. The latest leak hints at its design and release date. Read on to know more.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Ultra design leaked

Samsung is expected to call the upcoming members of the Galaxy S series, the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Although there are chances it could be called the Galaxy S30 series.

As revealed via the renowned leakster OnLeaks (via Voice), the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are expected to sport a different design than usual. If we go by the leaked images, the front of the devices remains the same as the Galaxy S20 series. There could be an Infinity-O display with a punch-hole situated in the middle portion at the top.

The back, however, is likely to change. Both the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are seen sporting a big camera bump that seems to be an extension of the edges. While the Galaxy S21 gets a smaller setup with three rear cameras, the Galaxy S21 Ultra gets a bigger bump with four rear cameras and a LED flash. The LED flash on the Galaxy S21 is likely to fall outside the camera module.

Additionally, both devices are expected to be made up of metal and get USB Type-C port. While the S21 could measure 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm, the S21 Ultra could measure 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm. It is also suggested that the Galaxy S21 could span 6.2 inches and the Galaxy S21 Ultra could have a display between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch.

Other details regarding the Galaxy S21 series remain unknown. However, past rumours hint as possible support for S Pen (although a slot hasn't been spotted in the new leak), a better display, upgraded Exynos processor, wireless charging, and improved cameras. The series could also get a Galaxy S21+, much like the Galaxy S20+ last year.

Further, the Galaxy S21 series could launch in January 2021, which is much earlier than the usual February launch time.

However, the aforementioned aren't concrete details and need to be taken with a grain of salt. We will update you once we get some official information. Hence, stay tuned.

