Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite goes on sale in India: See price, specifications, offers and more

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now on sale in India

Samsung recently unveiled the toned-down variant of the Galaxy S10 -- the Galaxy S10 Lite -- in India. The smartphone is now available to buy in India. Here's all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price, Availability, Offers

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 and is available to buy via Flipkart and offline retail stores. If you intend to buy the smartphone, you can avail an instant cashback of Rs. 3,000 on payments made via ICICI credit cards. The cashback offer is also valid on EMI transactions via ICICI credit card.

Additionally, buyers can also avail exchange offer and get a discount on exchange of their old smartphone, along with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has its highlight in the form of the camera department. The device has a triple-camera setup (48MP, 12MP, 5MP) and a 32MP front camera. The smartphone supports the Super Steady OIS, for enhanced stabilisation.

It comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The smartphone supports 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and comes with support for up to 45W of fast charging.

Additionally, the device runs Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top, has an in-display fingerprint scanner, and supports Samsung Pay.

