Samsung's upcoming Galaxy M41 to be first Samsung device with massive 6,800mAh battery

Samsung was rumoured to launch the Galaxy M41 in its Galaxy M series but previous rumours suggested the smartphone won't see the light of the day. However, a new leak has surfaced that hints at the arrival of the Galaxy M41 that too with an exciting inclusion, shunning the previous leaks. Read on to know more about the possible future Samsung smartphone.

Galaxy M41 with a colossal battery

Samsung's new Galaxy M41 is expected to become the first Samsung phone with a really huge battery ever. The smartphone could to be backed by a 6,800mAh battery, something which would be a first for the South Korean tech major. The information comes via a listing on a 3C certification site that mentioned about the smartphone's battery capacity.

It is suggested that the Galaxy M41 battery will be manufactured by Amperex Technology Limited. In addition to this, a real-life image of the battery has surfaced (leaked via Safety Korea website), which further throws light on the imminent launch of the Galaxy M41.

While details regarding the smartphone aren't known, leaks and speculations tell that the Samsung Galaxy M41 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and be powered by an Exynos 9630 processor. It is likely to take specifications cues from the Galaxy M31, which is its predecessor. Additionally, the device could come with a 64MP triple rear cameras, support Widevine L1 certification for HD quality on video-streaming platforms, and fast charging support.

However, we don't have anything concrete at the time of writing. Hence we need to wait until Samsung releases something official. Stay tuned for more details on the same.

