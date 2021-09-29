Samsung Galaxy F42 5G affordable smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy F42 5G affordable smartphone launched in India.

Samsung has just announced the launch of the Galaxy F42 5G smartphone in India. The key highlights of the new smartphone include the 90Hz high refresh rate display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and more. The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is the successor to the Galaxy F41 that was launched last year.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G features a 6.6-inch FullHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, there is a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Galaxy F42 5G features a triple-camera setup at the back. It consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be available in two variants. While the 6GB + 128GB variant will cost Rs. 17,999, the 8GB + 128GB variant will set you back Rs. 19,999. The smartphone will be available across Flipkart, Samsung.com and select retail stores starting October 3, 2021. The smartphone will be available in Matte Black and Matte Aqua colour variants.

