Samsung Galaxy Buds+ iOS app establishes that Galaxy Buds+ exist

Samsung is all prepped to host its 2020 Unpacked event soon, which will see the launch of its flagship Galaxy S20 series, its second foldable smartphone, and even the second generation of its truly wireless earbuds. Among the various rumours, new information regarding the earbuds -- the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ -- has popped up, further hinting at its imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ launch imminent

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will also be compatible with an iPhone and that will be possible due to the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app. The app is now listed on the Apple App Store, giving us all a confirmation that we will get to see the Galaxy Buds+ quite soon.

The app is free for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch users and supports features such as Earbuds & Charging Case battery status, Ambient Sound, Equalizer Setting, and Touchpad Setting. With a size of 62.9MB, the app will support iOS 10 and above. Additionally, the app is compatible with the Galaxy Buds as well.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Features, Specifications

While details are a bit hazy, the Galaxy Buds+ are expected to last up to 12 hours on a single charge, thus, featuring a bigger battery than its predecessor. It is likely it won’t feature active noise cancellation feature.

While the Galaxy Buds+ will share a resemblance with the Galaxy Buds, the former is expected to be heavier. Additionally, it is expected to feature a two-way dynamic speaker with a woofer and a tweeter. There could be three mics, which will enhance voice calling via the Samsung earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Price, Colours

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are likely to be priced at $149 (around Rs. 10,700) and come in Black, White. Blue, and Red colour options.

Nonetheless, we will have to wait until the Samsung Unpacked event scheduled for February 11 for a better idea. Hence, stay tuned.

